Degradation and regeneration in polysilicon passivation layers

Scientists led by Australia National University (ANU) have made several new observations on the degradation behavior of passivation layers in silicon solar cells. These include the presence of a degradation and subsequent regeneration process in phosphorous doped polysilicon passivation layers, found to be strongly influenced by light intensity and temperature during annealing and light soaking stages.

While the mechanisms behind it are still not fully understood, the discovery could bring about changes in the industrial processes used in silicon PV cell production, and also offers further evidence of the need to better understand the role of hydrogen in silicon cell chemistry.

Passivation layers play a key role within a solar cell, preventing corrosion and other reactions between the cell materials and the ambient in which they will be used. Less well understood are the long-term interactions of the passivation layer itself with said environment.

The ANU led group, which also included scientists from Chinese module giant JinkoSolar, investigated the long-term stability of phosphorous doped silicon passivation layers in n-type silicon, illuminating various samples at elevated temperatures. With different samples they sought to explore the influence of various factors, including the passivation layer fabrication and deposition process, firing profile and the presence and properties of silicon nitride capping film.

Their observations and results are published in the paper Long-term stability study of the passivation quality of polysilicon-based passivation layers for silicon solar cells, published in Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells.