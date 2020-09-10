First Solar changes course: now selling its thin-film solar panels into the distributed generation market

The Broken Hill solar project, one of Australia's first, used CdTe modules from First Solar. .

From pv magazine USA

First Solar, America’s largest solar module producer (and the only manufacturer to bring thin-film solar to gigawatt scale), has always been a specialist in big utility solar and assiduously avoided distributed generation.

That’s now changed.

With over 25 GW of its cadmium telluride solar panels installed around the world, First Solar has now made the decision to pursue the distributed generation market, according to a blog post from today.

The same Series 6 modules the company sells in the utility-scale market, are now available to the distributed generation (DG) market in the U.S. through its distribution partners: Graybar, Kinect Solar, and WESCO Distribution.

According to the company, these distributors will offer First Solar’s Series 6 modules “to projects and customers of all shapes and sizes, so that they can power communities and businesses across America.”