Mounting structure for balcony solar modules

From pv magazine Global.
South Korea-based mounting system specialist Clenergy has launched a new mounting solution for PV installations on high-rise balconies.
Dubbed PV-ezRack SolarBalcony, the new mounting structure is manufactured with 6005-T5 aluminium alloy and SAE 304 stainless steel in different anodised thicknesses, and is claimed to feature excellent corrosion resistance and durability. “It applies to coastal regions and many other harsh environments which are more susceptible to corrosion,” the manufacturer said. “With all pre-assembled parts, the installation can be done in a very short time.”
The structure is adjustable to different types of commonly-sized balconies with metal railings. Its standardised components, Clenergy went on to say, are suitable for 60-cell as well as for 72-cell panels.
The system, which comes with a 12-year product warranty, can be installed on a balcony with an Allen key, a torque wrench and a spanner, according to the manufacturer. “Compared with other mounting systems used for residential solar projects, PV-ezRack SolarBalcony can be attached to the balconies of buildings directly, requiring very little space while generating sustainable energy for daily use,” Clenergy regional manager of the international sales department Vincent Chan stated.
According to the manufacturer, the mounting solution has passed stringent wind tests by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL). It was tested from angles varying from 0 degrees to 90 degrees, with a wind speed of 50m per second.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.