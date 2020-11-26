Mounting structure for balcony solar modules

From pv magazine Global.

South Korea-based mounting system specialist Clenergy has launched a new mounting solution for PV installations on high-rise balconies.

Dubbed PV-ezRack SolarBalcony, the new mounting structure is manufactured with 6005-T5 aluminium alloy and SAE 304 stainless steel in different anodised thicknesses, and is claimed to feature excellent corrosion resistance and durability. “It applies to coastal regions and many other harsh environments which are more susceptible to corrosion,” the manufacturer said. “With all pre-assembled parts, the installation can be done in a very short time.”

The structure is adjustable to different types of commonly-sized balconies with metal railings. Its standardised components, Clenergy went on to say, are suitable for 60-cell as well as for 72-cell panels.

The system, which comes with a 12-year product warranty, can be installed on a balcony with an Allen key, a torque wrench and a spanner, according to the manufacturer. “Compared with other mounting systems used for residential solar projects, PV-ezRack SolarBalcony can be attached to the balconies of buildings directly, requiring very little space while generating sustainable energy for daily use,” Clenergy regional manager of the international sales department Vincent Chan stated. According to the manufacturer, the mounting solution has passed stringent wind tests by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL). It was tested from angles varying from 0 degrees to 90 degrees, with a wind speed of 50m per second.