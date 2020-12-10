New module on Australian market promises efficiency increase

Q Cells on Thursday announced the Australian release of its Q.Peak Duo ML-G9+ solar module. The G9+ utilises the company’s Q.antum Duo Z gapless technology, which Q Cells said can improve module efficiency in relative terms by 4%, delivering an overall efficiency of up to 21.1%.

The improvement is achieved primarily by reducing the spaces between cells to ensure a more effective use of the module area. Q Cells said closing gaps of 2-3mm to zero allows for more cells to be contained within the module – moving from 120 half-cells in previous iterations to 132 half-cells, to deliver a module power output of up to 395 Wp. The larger version, the Q.Peak Duo XL-G9.2, increases the number of cells from 144 half-cells to 156 half-cells. While the G92 has not yet been released in Australia, Q Cells told pv magazine it is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Q Cells, which remains locked in law suits with rivals Longi, Jinko and REC over its patented passivation technology, said the new G9+ module delivers best-in-class performance. According to the product sheet, the module’s short-circuit current is from 10.58 to 10.71 ampere and its open-circuit voltage from 44.92 and 45.06 volts. It measures 1,840mm × 1,030mm × 32mm and weighs in a 19.5kg.

Peter Bae, head of Q Cells’ Australian arm, said the G9+ is aimed squarely at installers and customers who are seeking “innovative, state-of-the-art technologies in solar”.

“At the end of the day, solar modules, particularly in a residential setting are about the long-term peace of mind for consumers,” he said.

“While many solar models can provide short-term gains, the quality and performance of Q Cells and in particular its Q.Peak Duo range are firmly about realising our promise for high performance and energy savings over time.”

Q Cells said the G9+ module is suitable for most roof pitches and is fully compliant with Australia’s oversizing regulations. The G9+ is backed by a 25-year product warranty and the company said it has one of the lowest degradation rates in the industry, which guarantees 86% performance after 25 years.

Q Cells has been active in the Australian market for more than a decade and the G9+ is the latest in a string of market-specific releases.

Earlier this year Q Cells unveiled the Q.Maxx-G2 module, the first product specifically designed for the Australian market.