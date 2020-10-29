Q Cells releases new solar module designed specifically for the Australian market

The Q.Maxx-G2 is the second generation of the entry level Q.Maxx modules and offers a powerclass range between 350-360 Wp. The 15-year product warranty is a three-year increase on that provided with the previous model but well short of the 25-year product warranty attached to the company’s premium Q.Peak Duo-G5+ and the Q.Peak Duo-G6 modules.

Q Cells’ head of business Australia, Peter Bae, said the performance and product warranties are based on the company’s extensive experience in solar module research, design and manufacturing.

“In moving to extend the warranty on this specific product, Q Cells has done so with the confidence that the brand’s superior quality, combined with targeted Australian testing over recent years provides a clear foundation for the change,” he said.

Q Cells has been active in the Australian market since 2009 but Bae said the Q.Maxx-G2 is the first product the company has specifically designed for Australia’s harsh climate.

“Q.Maxx-G2 is built using component parts found in modules across Q Cells’ global range, where it differs is that it is the first module that Q Cells has exclusively manufactured for the Australian market,” he said.

Bae said the module had undergone extensive testing, including cyclone testing at James Cook University in Townsville, and that Q Cells products have consistently been rated amongst the top performing PV modules at the Desert Knowledge Solar Centre near Alice Springs.

“Like all Q Cells products sold in Australia, the Q.Maxx-G2 is tested and built to operate at high standards in Australia’s unique environment,” he said.