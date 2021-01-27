La Trobe University now home to solar-powered stadium

La Trobe University has not been shy in its solar uptake in recent times. Indeed, if the university wasn’t already well on its way to achieving its ‘net zero’ by 2029 goal when it installed 7,500 solar panels at its Bundoora campus in Melbourne’s north, then it certainly is now after the installation of 1,104 panel on the roof of La Trobe’s new sports stadium.

The new stadium was completed this month as part of Stage 2 of the University’s Sports Park development. It includes an indoor stadium with six multi-purpose highball courts, a teaching and research building with world-class sport science and analytics research laboratories, and office space for commercial tenants.

The 519 kW array atop the stadium is capable of generating approximately 724,000 kWh of solar energy annually, more than enough to meet the entire stadium’s electrical demands, with the surplus going to supplement the main campus.

According to La Trobe, the stadium has been awarded Australia’s first “6 Star Green Star Design and As Built v1.2 certified rating” for a sports building by the Green Building Council Australia.

La Trobe Dean School of Allied Health Human Services and Sport, Professor Russell Hoye said the state-of-the-art Sports Stadium had transformed students’ experiences and was a valuable community asset predicted to have more than 10,000 visitors a week.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we’ve been able to create this incredible facility while remaining true to La Trobe’s values of being sustainable, protecting our environment and aiming to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2029,” said Hoye.

In August 2019, La Trobe University (La Trobe) committed itself to a goal of ‘net zero’ emissions by 2029 through a $75 million initiative.