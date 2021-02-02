EV battery integration to be streamlined in partnership between cell casing company and aerospace manufacturer

Vaulta, which is based in Brisbane, uses a unique blend of graphene and polymer in its battery casings. These components, along with other composites, allows for what the company says are “dramatic improvements in weight, strength and thermal and electrical conductivity.”
The design, Vaulta claims, reduces the number of parts needed to house the batteries used in electric vehicles from about 20 down to just a few.
This cell casing technology, developed by Vaulta founder and director Dominic Spooner, will be paired with Quickstep’s manufacturing capability and market reach as it looks to move further into the electric-powered land and air vehicles markets.
As part of the partnership, the two companies will be actively working together on a joint proposal for Australian Defence.
“We were really keen to work with Vaulta because of what we believe they have to offer to the market, their Australian pedigree and the smart technology it provided in a new and high-growth field,” Quickstep CEO Mark Burgess said.
“Consumers and the wider market are showing a stronger interest in electrical vehicles and electric flight, and to cater for this we need more sophisticated systems in casing and batteries.
“We identified this as a segment that we wanted to focus more on, as it’s a critical space across all the markets we operate in,” Mr Burgess added.
“The work Quickstep is doing in aerospace is all about lighter and better vehicles and we are looking forward to matching our innovative casing system with their new projects,” Vaulta’s Spooner added in the statement.
Vaulta says its battery casings allows electric vehicle manufacturers to save money, time, weight and space in their vehicles, and increase safety and workforce deployment.
