Building contractor launches sustainable practice blueprint

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors has launched a guidebook targeting its supply chain and sub-contractors to encourage unity in the construction sector to actively reduce emissions and use clean energy solutions.

CPB Contractors Group Manager Sustainability David Fox said with a growing pipeline of renewables infrastructure in regional locations, sustainable construction couldn’t be more important.

“We believe that what’s good for our team, the people who work with us and our environment is also good for our community, our industry and our future,” Fox said.

“However, we can’t deliver sustainable outcomes alone – we’re stronger when we partner with our subcontractors and suppliers to drive results together, on every project and at every opportunity. That’s why we’re encouraging subcontractors and suppliers to work with CPB Contractors to make a tangible difference.”

The Sustainability Playbook shares experiences from CPB Contractors own efforts to deploy sustainable solutions such as its launch of a hybrid solar battery powered site office, and work on the New South Wales (NSW) state significant Mindyarra Maintenance Centre in Dubbo, NSW.

Commissioned by the NSW government, the centre uses 3,243 rooftop solar panels, which offset a significant percentage of the annual electricity consumption of the facility, and has an installed capacity of 1,378 kWp.

The Playbook also highlights CPB’s ECOPRO Solar Hybrid Battery power site office, created to replace diesel-powered generators on its project sites across the country.

Designed with a modular formation for easy transportation and on-site set-up, the mobile office features 66 kWp of solar panels, a 60 kW battery inverter, and 123 kWh of battery storage.

The off-grid site office has been deployed on the Sydney Metro, Western Sydney Airport Surface and Civil Alignment Works (SCAW) project, showing a 99% reduction in diesel usage and CO2 emissions, in addition to a 99.2% reduction in generator run time, reducing emissions as well as noise pollution, maintenance and hire costs.

The company says at a roadworks project at Aldinga, South Australia it used a hybrid 20 kw solar array and battery system to significantly reduce the use of diesel across the project minimising environmental impacts.

“Projects like this are just the start. I’m excited about how we can work with our partners to continue to push the envelope in creating greener solutions for the communities we work within, and the Sustainability Playbook will help get us there by encouraging our partners to join us in making a difference,” Fox said.