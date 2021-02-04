Q Cells Australia extends reach across Tasman

After establishing a strong presence in the Australian market, South Korea-owned PV manufacturer Q Cells has expanded across the Tasman with its range of solar modules and energy storage products now available in New Zealand.

Q Cells Australia’s head of business Peter Bae said he was excited by the move, rating New Zealand one of the most exciting emerging renewable power markets in the world with the country aiming to being carbon-neutral by 2050.

Government-owned energy supplier Transpower has forecast the nation’s solar market is expected to more than double by 2025 and residential rooftop solar is expected to be a major growth sector.

“To meet the burgeoning market demand for quality solar solutions in New Zealand, we are excited to be introducing Q Cells to the local market at this time,” Bae said.

The move is the latest in a busy couple of months for Q Cells Down Under.

In October, Q Cells launched the Q.MAXX-G2, a solar module “custom made for Australia’s harsh conditions”. The G2 offers a power range between 350-360W, a 15-year product warranty, and a 25-year performance warranty.

That was followed by the release in December of the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+, the company’s first ‘zero gap’ solar module.

The G9+ is among the products already available in New Zealand and Bae said others will follow in the coming months.

“Following our first installation in October 2020, over the next months we expect to launch a number of our higher-end solutions to cater to New Zealanders who are looking for long-term performance, extended warranties and aesthetically appealing options that are designed to blend better with their surroundings,” he said.

Think Solar, comprising Wanaka Solar, Queenstown Solar and Dunedin Solar, is the first installer to partner with Q Cells in New Zealand.

Think Solar director Dean Dunning said he had actively pursued Q Cells in a bid to address market concerns about quality issues in the New Zealand solar market.

“While many New Zealanders have been early adopters of solar technology, the industry has experienced challenges around perceptions of quality,” he said.

“We have seen Q Cells being used in Australia. We’ve been impressed with the quality and the company and were also looking for a higher quality panel with long warranties.”