Vietnam sees 350 MW solar park come online

From pv magazine Global.

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow announced that a 350 MW solar power plant was grid-connected in Loc Ninh County, in the Vietnamese southern province of Binh Phuoc.

The project, which is currently Vietnam‘s second-largest operational PV plant, was built under Vietnam’s feed-in tariff scheme and is now selling power at a tariff of $0.0709 per kWh. The annual revenue generated by the solar park, which should produce around 700 GWh per year, is estimated at approximately $49.6 million.

“The owner of the plant is Thailand-based Super Energy,” a Sunrow’s spokesperson told pv magazine.

Construction on the facility, which was built with Sungrow’s central inverter solutions, had started in May. “Sungrow supplied the updated 6.25 MW turnkey solution, which integrates central inverters, the medium-voltage transformer and more devices in a 40-ft container, minimising the cost of transportation and O&M,” the manufacturer said. “The solution features off-grid commissioning function, ensuring a shorter commissioning duration.”

Vietnam‘s largest solar power plant is a 450 MW facility completed by Ho Chi Minh City-based construction company Trungnam Group in October.