Germany company juwi targets Australia’s off-grid industries, building its sixth hybrid solution at SA mine

The project will integrate 3.4 MW of solar generation into the mine’s existing 12 MW diesel powered station, with the green energy expected to deliver about 20% of the site’s annual electricity needs.

Juwi Renewable Energy, owned by German company juwi, will construct the hybrid Jacinth Ambrosia Project, which will then go on to be owned and operated by Pacific Energy (KPS). It is scheduled to be operational later this year.

In February, juwi announced it would bring a similar solution to one of Australia’s most iconic landscapes, revitalising the former mining town of Jabiru in the heart of Kakadu National Park with hybrid power solution.

The Jacinth Ambrosia Project will be the sixth hybrid project carried out by juwi in Australia, with the company saying hybrid solutions have become a focus for the Australian branch and cater to off-grid industries and remote communities which abound in the country.

Juwi is also responsible for Western Australia’s Sandfire DeGrussa Hybrid Project, which consists of 10.6 MW of PV, a 6 MW battery and a diesel generator, and has been operating since 2016.

It is not clear whether juwi’s Jacinth Ambrosia Project will include or has plans to integrate storage, though clarification has been sought.

Since being founded in 1996, the juwi has developed almost 2,000 solar power plants in 25 countries with an overall capacity totalling 2,700 MW.