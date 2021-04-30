106 MW Yatpool solar farm finally connects to grid after lengthly delay

A bit like everyone else in 2020, the 106 MW Yatpool Solar Farm sat idle. In fact, it sat idle for a full 18 months between its construction completion in late 2019 and its successful connection to the grid this week.

The 106 MW Yatpool Solar Farm in Victoria (VIC), which was completed in the back end of 2019, has finally seen a successful connection to the grid in VIC’s notoriously congested north-west.

Owned by German renewable energy developer BayWa r.e., the 350,000 solar panel project capable of generating enough electricity to power 40,000 homes, has suffered through an 18-month delay since its construction completion and final commissioning. That is a period almost double that of the construction.

According to BayWA r.e. Projects Australia managing director Fleur Yaxley, “These delays were driven by complicated grid congestion challenges in the North West Murray region of the National Electricity Market (NEM) grid. Challenges I’m pleased to say we were able to overcome to get the site connected.”

Yaxley went on to note that an offtake agreement for Yatpool’s generation with business energy retailer Flow Power is already in place, “a reflection of the growing appetite for corporate renewable power purchase agreements. We’re really pleased to be able to help meet this growing demand from businesses for renewable energy.”

Despite sitting idle through 2020, through a global pandemic no less, maintenance and commissioning work continued. Yaxley thanked BayWa r.e.’s construction partners Beon, consultants WSP and SMEC, Powercor and AEMO for helping to ensure a safe and socially distanced working environment “in very challenging circumstances. This project is a great example of what can be achieved with truly collaborative working.”

Despite the delay, BayWa r.e. remains committed to the Australian market and, according to a statement, “is dedicated to helping the country to meet its target of growing its renewable energy share to 41% by 2030.

BayWa r.e.’s APAC director Daniel Gaefke said that the company still sees enormous potential in the Australian market “and are keen to demonstrate just how achievable Net Zero is.”