India’s largest floating solar project commissioned

From pv magazine India

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company, has commissioned a 25 MW floating solar project on the reservoir of its Simhadri thermal power station, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The plant, built with more than 1 lakh (100,000) of solar modules, spans 75 acres on the water surface and uses a unique anchoring design for the panels.

The floating project is expected to generate enough electricity to light around 7,000 households and to offset at least 46,000 tons of CO 2 during its lifetime. It could also prevent 1,364 million litres of water evaporating annually – enough to meet the yearly requirement of 6,700 households.

NTPC has 66.9 GW of power generation capacity across 71 power stations, including 29 renewable energy projects. The group says it also has more than 17 GW of power plant capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewables. NTPC is aiming to install 60 GW of renewables capacity by 2032.

Author: Uma Gupta