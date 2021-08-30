For solar PV owners, choosing the right energy plan to match their usage and really optimise their solar returns is a chore that notoriously defeats many. Roll on data-driven automation!

Not a team to surrender to tedium, solar technology advocate Nigel Morris and the software experts at Solar Analytics have been mining the potential of data to eradicate what Morris calls, “The incredibly complicated, mind-numbingly boring and almost impossible task of choosing the right provider and energy plan as a new solar owner.”

In a conversation about impending five-minute settlement rules in the National Electricity Market, Morris, who is Head of Business Development at Solar Analytics, told pv magazine Australia about the launch today of Solar Analytics Plan Optimiser, an upgrade to the company’s real-time solar monitoring and analysis software — which already tracks the data of solar users to help them make the most of their PV systems given their electricity usage and weather forecasts.

People with new solar systems on their roofs are primed to reap the rewards, but typically need to change their energy plan or their provider, or both, to dovetail with their enhanced power status and really get the benefits flowing.

Too many apples and oranges to choose from

In recent years, competition between proliferating energy retailers has resulted in a dizzying variety of solar export rates, time-of-use rates, fixed charges and so on.

The impost on solar owners to compare and contrast different plans in relation to their own individual energy use is “nightmarish” , says Morris.

He has various pithy criticisms of existing energy-plan comparison sites, but says the main problem is that “no-one has done it with solar owners in mind — they’re all chasing the 25 million Australians who buy energy, but no-one’s really thought about it and said, ‘Well, how do you get the best plan if you’re a solar owner?’”

The most recent State of the Energy Market Report by the Australian Energy Regulator seems to concur with Morris in its acknowledgement that existing switching services “may not provide customers with the best outcomes” and that it is “difficult for customers to assess whether an offer is right for them.”

Little wonder that the rate of customers changing their energy plans is notoriously low, and potential savings accordingly seep away.

Average savings of $400 a year

Pilot testing of Plan Optimiser technology revealed its calculations and recommendations on the best plan to switch to resulted in an average saving per site of $100 a quarter — $400 a year.

Of the sample solar sites analysed, Solar Analytics’ data showed 70% could reap rewards by switching plans or providers, and the maximum saving shown so far by a Plan Optimiser switching recommendation was $2,000 a year.

For new solar owners who subscribe to the Solar Analytics software application, Plan Optimiser is a new standard feature and calculation of the most suitable energy plan begins with entering the details of their latest electricity bill into the Solar Analytics dashboard. Actual home energy data is then run through a set of algorithms to compare the compatibility of plans on offer in the market with the use patterns of that site.

Sit back and wait for the algorithms to spit out the latest, best plan

Morris told pv magazine Australia that the system will yield ideal results when supplied with two to three months of usage data; so new solar owners “don’t need to worry about it straight away, just let the automation do the work for you, and eight weeks down the track, the calculation will tell you whether there’s a material saving to be made by switching”.

The company’s existing 25,000 users will start receiving the upgrade for free from today as it rolls out to New South Wales, South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Southern Queensland.

For these customers the platform already has a wealth of electricity-useage data, and will do its thing in the background, scanning market offerings and updating each user either immediately or periodically — depending how spot on their existing plan is — on what they could save by switching to a new plan.

A time-saving and accurate tool for solar retailers

The system is also expected to save solar retailers a mountain of time and calculations in advising customers on what they could save by installing solar.

“Solar businesses struggle to keep up with advising their customers about ever-changing energy plans,” says Morris, but Plan Optimiser uses the latest information on plans in the market to highlight potential savings for prospective buyers of solar systems.

It’s the first upgrade in a suite of optimising services Solar Analytics has planned, says Morris: “We’re working on Battery Optimiser, VPP Optimiser and EV optimiser, all with specific needs in mind and offering unbiased advice based on real data.”

And on the subject of five-minute settlement — the rule change that is intended to incentivise investment in fast-response technologies, such as big batteries in the electricity market, and stimulate innovation in retail energy plans — Morris says, “It’s certainly something we’re keeping a watching brief over. We’ll be making sure that any changes to plans are automatically passed through into our Plan Optimiser, for example,” so solar owners can switch to take advantage of them.