Adani, Reliance to set up solar gigafabs in India

From pv magazine India

The Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for gigawatt-scale manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules has received bids for 54.8 GW of capacity, with participation from existing manufacturers and new players alike. Half of the 18 bidders are new to solar manufacturing.

The shortlist includes Adani Infrastructure, Jindal India Solar, Reliance New Energy, and Shirdi Sai Electricals, with each of them winning top marks because they offer the full extent of integration up to the polysilicon production stage and a maximum capacity of 4 GW each. U.S. thin-film module maker First Solar is also a strong contender.

The shortlist also includes Coal India, CubicPV, Larsen and Toubro, and ReNew Power, which submitted bids for module fabs integrated up to ingot-wafer production from outsourced polysilicon. Avaada Energy, Acme Solar, Emmvee PV, Jupiter Solar, Megha Engineering, Premier Energies, Tata Power Solar, Vikram Solar, and Waaree Energies are also bidders for cell and module manufacturing.

The shortlisted applicants will file bids based on the level of PLI funding they will require for five years after their planned factories are commissioned. The maximum incentive to a single manufacturer will be tied to 2 GW of its annual production capacity, or half of the planned output of its facility – whichever is lower.

Author: Uma Gupta