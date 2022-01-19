Aussie developer completes Philippines university installation as it moves into burgeoning market

Australian renewable developer Maoneng is establishing itself in the burgeoning Philippine solar market. Maoneng Philippines, seemingly the only regional arm of the Australian-based developer, on Tuesday confirmed the completion of a commercial and industrial (C&I) installation on the roof of the Wesleyan University.

The 202.4 KWp installation consisted on 440 Jinko modules mounted on just shy of 1000 square metres of rooftop at the university’s campus in Nueva Ecija.

Maoneng Philippines appears to have been established last year, in 2021, based on its website. Like its Australian owner, it provides Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, though the Philippine arm appears to focus squarely on providing solar systems for the C&I segment especially.

According to statistics released by the Department of Energy, the Philippines had an installed PV capacity of 1.06 GW at the end of June 2020.

The government of the Philippines plans to install 15 GW of renewables capacity by 2030.

Maoneng in Australia

Maoneng started out in Australia’s residential solar segment, but it is understood the company will increasingly focus on battery storage projects over the next few years. In November, the developer secured approval for its 225MWp / 450MWh Gould Creek Battery Energy Storage System project near Adelaide. In July, Maoneng made public its plan to build a 240 MWp/480 MWh big battery in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, with a proposed location also adjacent to an existing substation.