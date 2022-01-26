Growatt releases battery for off-grid solar

From pv magazine Global

Chinese inverter supplier Growatt has launched a residential, cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for off-grid applications.

“The new AXE LV battery system covers a wide range of capacities extending from 5kWh to 400kWh, which caters to differentiated needs from daily households to large business and industrial scenarios,” said Lisa Zhang, marketing director for Growatt. “It supports power output of storage and off-grid systems, ranging from 3kW to 30kW.”

Each 5kWh module measures 650 mm x 350 mm x 165 mm and weighs in at 40 kg. The nominal voltage is 51.2V and the operating voltage range is between 48V and 57.6V. The battery also features IP20-rated protection and internal plus connection.

“The modularity of AXE LV battery system makes it easy to be installed with internal plugs, requiring no extra cable connections, while with all the external cables integrated onto one plug, its connection to the inverter is much more simplified,” the manufacturer said. “As a cobalt-free LFP battery, it stands out for its high-temperature resistance, strong safety and stability as well as better performance of up to 5,000 charge cycles.”

The company said the device has a lifespan of more than 10 years, and that it offers more advantages in terms of total cost of ownership than lead-acid batteries. It also comes with a five-year warranty.

“With regard to compatibility, AXE LV battery system can be used with all Growatt’s SPF off-grid series inverters. Moreover, it also works perfectly along with the SPH and SPA series storage inverters,” the company said.

Zhang noted that the company is now selling the batteries in the Americas and Asia, with additional plans to soon launch sales in other parts of the world, including the Middle East and Africa.