US-based renewable power producer sets up shop in Australian energy sector

The delivery of the 800MW Mount Signal Solar Farm in California is among BrightNight's achievements.

United States-based independent power producer BrightNight has announced plans to expand into the Australian energy sector, declaring it will be looking to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions including solar PV and storage.

BrightNight founder and chief executive Martin Hermann said the company specialises in hybrid renewable power systems with dispatchable capacity that can meet rapidly changing grid dynamics and increase grid resiliency, while remaining economically competitive with traditional forms of energy generation.

Hermann said while Australia has already witnessed impressive investment in renewable energy infrastructure, BrightNight will provide power off-takers with next generation hybrid, peak and firm power solutions that will outpace standard project dispatchability, reliability, and safety.

“As standard renewable energy solutions continue to energise, intermittent supply combined with growing demand will pose a threat to reliability and be increasingly challenging to manage,” the company said in a statement.

“In contrast, BrightNight renewable power solutions will provide operators with industry-leading dispatchability and energy management tools so clients can confidently decarbonize without compromising reliability.”

Hermann described the company’s expansion into Australia as “exciting but critical to the success of our customers who are working hard to meet electricity demands and navigate a transforming energy market”.

“We’re eager to be the reliable partner our customers need as they look for value beyond the limitations of a standard, intermittent, renewable energy project,” he said.

BrightNight’s track record includes several utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the US, including the 400MW Eagle Shadow Mountain Solar Farm in Nevada. It also brought the 800MW Mount Signal Solar Farm in California to commercial operation.

As well as its US operations, BrightNight has a footprint in India, Bangladesh and South-East Asia.

The company’s move into the Australian market comes just weeks after independent fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners closed on a $500 million (AU$697 million) investment in the company.

BrightNight announced its entrance into Australia’s energy market with two key appointments. Former Lightsource BP development co-head Polly Baranco has been named head of country while former Macquarie Capital chairman John Walker has joined the advisory board.

“Beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined BrightNight as we embark on the next phase of the energy transition – dispatchable renewable power,” Baranco said in a social media post.