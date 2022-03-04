‘The major solar players will shift from PERC to TOPCon’

With the CEA citing the removal of old production facilities by Chinese manufacturers; tough global manufacturing conditions; and a difficult trade relationship between solar superpower China and the US as other reasons for delayed cell and module capacities, the analyst said the picture was entirely different for the manufacture of solar panel raw material polysilicon.

The report, announced in a press release issued by the CEA on Friday, estimated 500,000 tonnes of annual poly production capacity will come online this year, with a lot of facilities that were set in train in late 2020 due to hit full production in “early to mid 2022.”

That should see a reverse in polysilicon prices which rose sharply last year, contributing to solar panel price hikes. Chinese polysilicon manufacturer Daqo today announced it had signed a five-year deal with an unnamed “leading solar manufacturing company in China.” Daqo expects to supply around 30,000 tonnes of poly to the end of 2026, with the actual volume and prices to be determined monthly.