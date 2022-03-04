Plug & play electrolyser for green hydrogen production from Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based electrolyser manufacturer Enapter has unveiled a new electrolyser that is said to be suitable for projects of all sizes via “plug-and-play” operation.

The EL 4.0 electrolyser is the fourth generation of the patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyser that the company has been developing since 2017. According to the manufacturer, its technology relies on cheaper materials than the competing proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers. Enapter’s new product is lighter and smaller than previous models and is ISO 22734 certified. The standardised modules could be plugged together for projects of any size.

The AEM electrolyser is available in four versions – AC, DC, air-cooled, or water-cooled. It is claimed to enable the production of 1.0785kg of high-purity hydrogen per day. The maximum power consumption is 3.0kW with water consumption of 0.4 liters per hour. The device measures 482x635x266mm and has a weight of 38kg.

In response to an inquiry from pv magazine about the cost of the electrolyser, Enapter said that the new electrolyser is not yet in mass production but can already offer a price reduction of up to 35% compared to the price of its previous module.” With the ramp-up of mass production in Germany, the costs for the production of green hydrogen would then fall below those for hydrogen from fossil fuels,” the spokesperson from the company stated. The plug-and-play products could be used in a wide variety of applications, thus promoting decarbonisation in the energy, transport, industry and building sectors. In addition, it is quick to install. “The EL 4.0 will be a building block for system integrators, enabling them to quickly introduce hydrogen production and realise the market ramp-up needed globally. We are sure that the future mass production of these AEM electrolysers will fundamentally change the production of green hydrogen,” said Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, co-founder and CEO of Enapter.