Trina Solar launches new rooftop module in Australian market

Chinese PV heavyweight Trina Solar has unveiled a new addition to its Vertex solar module range, launching the Vertex S+ which has a power output of up to 425W with maximum efficiency of 21.9%.

The new product, which uses 210mm diameter wafers and features double-glass design in place of the conventional glass-and-backsheet structure, has been specifically designed for residential installations as well as for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops.

Trina Solar Asia Pacific president Todd Li said on Thursday the double-glass panel has been designed to resist performance degradation and delivered greater efficiency and durability, particularly in hot and humid environments.

“The Vertex S+ module we are launching today is ideally suited to Australia,” he said. “It is the very first 425W module in Australia that comes with double-glass, rather than backsheet.

“Double-glass is more durable, allowing the module to perform even in very hot or very hot and humid environments.”

Trina said the panel combines innovative technologies including the company’s N-type PACO Cell technology, 210mm diameter wafers, multi-busbar (MBB), non-destructive cutting and high-density packing.

Li said the installer-friendly Vertex S+ weighs in at 21.5kg, making it ideal for Australian rooftops.

“The module has been designed for easy-to-handle installation thanks in part to its light weight and the fact it is compatible with existing mainstream mounting systems, optimizers and inverters for residential and C&I applications,” he said.

“Vertex S+ excels in key areas such as: power, efficiency, size, weight, appearance, ease of installation, load, reliability and safety.”

The Vertex S+ module comes with a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power warranty.

Trina said the new, more powerful Vertex module aligns with the trend in the Australia rooftop segment where consumers are opting for more powerful systems

Li said Australian households are turning to higher power, efficiency modules to meet their needs while C&I companies are turning to rooftop solar to offset rising electricity prices.

Trina expects it will begin shipping in April with the first of the modules likely to arrive in Australia later that month.

Li said the decision to launch the new module in Australia was a deliberate one as it looks to “reinforce our position as Australia’s number-one solar module brand and to capitalise on the tremendous growth in the commercial, industrial and residential solar market here”.

“We anticipate that following today’s launch, we will further increase our lead in Australia as the country’s number-one brand of solar module,” he said.

Data published last month by solar market research company Sunwiz shows Trina was Australia’s most popular brand of solar module in 2021.

In its 2021 Australian PV Panel MarketView report, Sunwiz said Trina had increased its market share to 14% as the nation rolled out a record 5.2GW of PV.

Trina enjoyed high market share across residential, C&I, and large-scale segments.

Trina launched its 670W Vertex panel in March last year. A month earlier it released the 390-405W Vertex S panel in Australia.