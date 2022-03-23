Canadian Solar launches 420W rooftop solar module with 21.5% efficiency

From pv magazine Global

Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar announced it started commercial production of its new module for rooftop PV applications – the CS6R-MS module.

The new product is part of the company’s HiKu6 series based on 182mm wafers.

The 54-cell PERC module has a power output of up to 420W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.5%. “The CS6R-MS module is especially suitable for rooftop solar applications given its small module size (1.95 m² ˣ 30 mm), light weight (21.3 kg), and outstanding aesthetic design for homogenous appearance,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The module measures 1722x1134x30mm and its temperature coefficient is 0.34%. It comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

Canadian Solar said the electrical characteristics of the CS6R-MS panel are compatible with the most common photovoltaic inverters thanks to current values below 14A. According to the product sheet, the short-circuit current of the module ranges from 13.55 to 13.93A and the open-circuit voltage is between 36.0 and 37.0V. The maximum system voltage is 1,500V.

The panel also features an IP68 enclosure rating, 3.2mm tempered glass with anti-reflection technology, and an anodised aluminium frame.

“I am excited to announce that we have started mass production and delivered the first batch of the 54-cell modules of up to 420 W based on 182 mm PERC cells,” said Canadian Solar CEO, Shwan Qu, adding that the company will begin production of new CS6R-MS heterojunction solar modules with an efficiency of up to 22.5% and power output up to 440 W in April.