Tesla to supply Megapacks for 150MW/350MWh Riverina big battery 

An artist's impression of what the Riverina and Darlington Point Energy Storage System will look like.

On the Wiradjuri country of the Murrumbidgee Shire in the Riverina region New South Wales (NSW), Edify Energy has signed an EPC contract with Tesla Motors Australia for supply of the Tesla Megapack for its combination of battery energy storage (BESS) projects totalling a combined 150MW/300MWh.

The combined project, the product of an agreement between Edify and Shell Energy after the two companies signed a long-term services agreement to deliver the BESS back in May 2021, is comprised of the 60MW/120MWh Riverina Energy Storage System 1, the 65MW/130MWh Riverina Energy Storage System 2 and the 25MW/50MWh Darlington Point Energy Storage System. According to the long-term services agreement, Shell Energy has access to operational rights for Riverina Energy Storage System 1.

The project, which plans to connect into Transgrid’s network via the Darlington Point Substation, seeks to utilise Tesla’s Megapack systems to provide flexible, dispatchable capacity to the NSW market, and complement the region’s renewable generation, including the 275MWac/333MWdc Darlington Point Solar Farm, developed by Edify Energy and UK-based investor Octopus.

Edify’s chief executive, John Cole, described working with Tesla to deliver this important piece of infrastructure as “another milestone for Edify in this exciting energy transition.”

Cole went on to describe technological advancement as a key driver in overcoming many of the roadblocks to “a greener energy system,” noting that “the advantages of large-scale batteries in our growing world of renewables are well documented and supported.”

“Energy storage is rapidly becoming a valued capacity solution for the National Electricity Market,” Cole continued, “given its fast and precise response and technical capability. The pace of advancement in this growing technology class is exciting and with it a breaking of the barriers to acceptance from market and network participants.”

Cole singled out technological advances in that will allow this combined BESS project to use “advanced inverter technology” allowing the facility to better provide network stability support.

“Without a doubt, as the understanding of advanced inverters grows, we will see more smart technologies replacing rotating machines and accelerating Australia’s transition to a clean energy future,” said Cole.

Edify Energy and Tesla previously teamed up on the 25MW/50MWh Gannawarra Energy Storage System, integrated with the 50MW Gannawarra Solar Farm in the state of Victoria.