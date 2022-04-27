180 MW solar farm and possible battery unveiled for Queensland’s Western Downs

Western Downs in Queensland is already home to a number of major renewable projects, including Neoen's Western Downs Green Power Hub (pictured) which was connected to the grid in 2021.

Brisbane-based Renewable Energy Partners (REP) has announced its Warrego project, which it says will involve a 180 MW solar farm to potentially be colocated with a 50 MW/200 MWh big battery.

It expects construction to commence in the first quarter of 2024, though it is unclear how developed the plans are in terms of approvals.

It is the fourth renewable energy project REP has originated in the Western Downs region, west of Brisbane. The company adds the Warrego project to its 500 MW Wambo Wind Farm being co-developed with Cubico Sustainable Investments, the 250 MW Hopeland Solar Farm and the 150 MW/300 MWh Ulinda Park battery energy storage system (BESS).

“With the fantastic sunshine, strong grid and great support from both the Queensland government and the Western Downs Council, we are excited to deliver yet another renewable energy project in [the Australian Energy Market Operator’s] Darling Downs [Renewable Energy Zone] 6,” CEO of REP, Luke McDonald, said.

“With the growing demand for clean energy to fuel the Queensland government’s stated ambition of developing large scale hydrogen hubs, we see Warrego being uniquely suited to support this ambition,” he added.

Earlier this month, the company also announced the development of a massive 900 MW wind project north of Mackay in Queensland.

REP expects the Warrego project will create over 200 jobs during construction.