180 MW solar farm and possible battery unveiled for Queensland’s Western Downs

Brisbane-based Renewable Energy Partners (REP) has announced its Warrego project, which it says will involve a 180 MW solar farm to potentially be colocated with a 50 MW/200 MWh big battery.
It expects construction to commence in the first quarter of 2024, though it is unclear how developed the plans are in terms of approvals.
It is the fourth renewable energy project REP has originated in the Western Downs region, west of Brisbane. The company adds the Warrego project to its 500 MW Wambo Wind Farm being co-developed with Cubico Sustainable Investments, the 250 MW Hopeland Solar Farm and the 150 MW/300 MWh Ulinda Park battery energy storage system (BESS).
“With the fantastic sunshine, strong grid and great support from both the Queensland government and the Western Downs Council, we are excited to deliver yet another renewable energy project in [the Australian Energy Market Operator’s] Darling Downs [Renewable Energy Zone] 6,” CEO of REP, Luke McDonald, said.
“With the growing demand for clean energy to fuel the Queensland government’s stated ambition of developing large scale hydrogen hubs, we see Warrego being uniquely suited to support this ambition,” he added.
Earlier this month, the company also announced the development of a massive 900 MW wind project north of Mackay in Queensland.
REP expects the Warrego project will create over 200 jobs during construction.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.