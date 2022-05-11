Solis unveils off-grid PV inverter

The new PV inverter from Solis is designed for areas without power grids or areas with frequent power outages.

From pv magazine Global

In one of the highlights of this week’s Smarter E in Munich, Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Solis has taken the wraps off its new off-grid inverter. Designed for areas without power grids or areas with frequent power outages, the S5-EO1P(4-5)K-48 series boasts a peak efficiency of 96.7% and features an AC charger and a built-in MPPT solar charge controller.

“S5-EO1P(4-5)K-48 was first launched in some markets with no power grid or unstable power grid, such as Myanmar, Pakistan, South Africa, and Spain,” the company told pv magazine. “However, the product will be released and available for any market where there is significant demand.”

The system supports the parallel operation of up to 10 units, to expand capacity up to 50 kW. Depending on the system configuration, the PV inverter comes with a rated output power of 4 kW or 5 kW, and a surge capacity of 8 kVA or 10 kVA.

Based on the application, the system is also configurable in terms of AC and solar input. It has a maximum PV input voltage of up to 500 V, maximum solar charge current of 100 A, and maximum AC charge current of up to 80 A.

With one MPPT channel and maximum two string inputs, the MPPT voltage ranges from 90 V to 480 V.

The device, which also features IP21 enclosures, measures 335 x 450 x 160 mm and weighs in at 14 kg. Its operating ambient temperature ranges from -10 to 60 degrees Celsius.

According to Solis, the inverter can work with or without batteries and it is compatible with all top-tier brands of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries. Also, S5-EO1P(4-5)K-48 is compatible both with the grid or generators as a backup power source.

The manufacturer provides a standard two-year warranty for its off-grid PV inverter series, as well as online technical support and services of local technical teams in key countries and regions around the world.