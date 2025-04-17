Sungrow releases modular inverter for utility-scale solar

China’s Sungrow has launched a new inverter solution for utility-scale PV applications, with a modular and expandable design.

Dubbed 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter, the product uses inverter units with an output of 800 kW, of which 12 can be connected in parallel to a total capacity of 9.6 MW.

“The 1+X 2.0 represents a paradigm shift for the utility-scale solar market,” said Lee Zhang, Vice President at Sungrow. “From deserts to mountains, it empowers our customers to push boundaries while delivering outstanding returns on investment. We’re proud to drive the energy transition forward with solutions that marry innovation with sustainability.”

The product has a maximum efficiency of 99% and an arc protection system that disconnects the faulty circuit within 40 milliseconds, according to the manufacturer.

It also integrates high-power-density semiconductors, a high-efficiency heat exchanger, and a dual-cycle thermal management system to optimize heat dissipation. The company also claims it maintains stable operation without derating temperatures of up to 52 C.

“Its IP66 protection construction provides resilience to extreme conditions. The sealed module, with internal components fully protected and using advanced heat dissipation techniques and self-cleaning air duct functions, will guarantee the high reliability of the inverter,” the company said.

The novel system measures 12,192 mm x 2,896 mm x 2438 mm and weighs up to 31.5 tons.

“With the AI-powered diagnostics function, the 1+X Modular Inverter provides real-time fault identification, eliminating manual troubleshooting and delays, accelerating repairs, and minimizing reliance on manpower,” the company added.

