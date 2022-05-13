REC showcases G12 residential heterojunction PV module with gapless design

The REC Alpha Pure-R Series is available in three versions.

Norway-based PV module manufacturer REC has launched a residential heterojunction solar module based on 12G wafers and gapless technology at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. It has raised the density of the panels by eliminating the empty spaces between the cells.

“REC’s advanced gapless cell connections allow to increase power while keeping the panel compact,” the company’s head of global PR, Agnieszka Schulze, told pv magazine. “In addition, it eliminates soldering for better build quality and reduces cell stress for long-term durability.”

The REC Alpha Pure-R Series is available in three versions, with power ratings ranging from 410 W to 430 W, and efficiencies of 21.2% to 22.3%. The new product is made with 80 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and its maximum system voltage is 1,000V.

The open-circuit voltage is between 55.8 V and 56.3 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 7.12 A to 7.24 A. All three versions of the solar module measure 1,730 mm × 1,118 mm ×30 mm and weigh in at 21.5 kg.

The panel can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C and the operating temperature coefficient is -0.26% per degree Celsius. It is enclosed between 3.2 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, and also features a junction box with an IP 68 rating, a black polymer backsheet, and an anodized aluminium frame.

The manufacturer offers a 20-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. It said the module series is eligible for the premium REC ProTrust warranty package, which offers up to 25 years coverage on product, performance and labor, with a guaranteed power of at least 92% in year 25 of operation.

“Featuring heterojunction (HJT) cells in the large G12 format in a patented panel design, REC’s newest product delivers power output of up to 430 Wp, while keeping the module under twom² in area,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This makes the new product ideal for residential installations where space is limited.”

The company will start production of the REC Alpha Pure-R module at its facility in Singapore in August.

“The new product will be sold in all REC markets across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific,” a company spokesperson said.