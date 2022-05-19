Lightsource bp to build 150 MW fishery solar farm in Taiwan

UK solar specialist Lightsource is developing a 150 MW solar park at a fishery in Budai, in Taiwan’s Chiayi county. Construction is expected to commence in June 2023.

Image: Huawei

From pv magazine Global

Lightsource bp, a unit of BP, will build a 150 MW solar park on around 200 fishery ponds in Budai, Chiayi county, in southwestern Taiwan.

The company is co-developing the project with Germany’s Green Rock Energy. They plan to start construction on the facility in June 2023. Lightsource said the project will be one of the largest fishery solar farms in Taiwan and will be able to generate 210,000 MWh per year.

“Alongside providing locally generated renewable energy and creating new jobs, Lightsource bp’s fishery solar project has been designed to benefit the local environment and community,” the company said. “Throughout the process, Lightsource bp engaged environmental specialists as well as local fishermen to provide expertise and design a project with multiple benefits.”

It said that other benefits involve the addition of saltwater storage ponds to optimise the water management process for the fish farmers. However, it did not disclose any additional technical or financial details.

Lightsource said the project was made possible by the $1.8 billion credit and trade finance facility it secured last year. The credit facilities were provided by BNP Paribas and Société GénéraleSantanderNatWestLloyds,Mitsubishi UFJSumitomo Mitsui, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Wells Fargo.

