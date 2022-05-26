Dan Murphy’s drinks in success of rooftop rollout

A solar system has been installed on the roof of Dan Murphy’s store in Mandurah.

Dan Murphy’s, a part of Woolworths spinoff Endeavour Group, has unveiled the latest addition to its national rooftop solar PV portfolio with a 74kW system installed atop its bottleshop in the Western Australia coastal town of Mandurah.

Dan Murphy’s national renewal operations manager Tyson Holbery said the roof of the Mandurah Dan Murphy’s outlet has been fitted with 164 solar panels with the PV system set to generate renewable energy which will be used to offset the store’s environmental footprint and reduce energy costs.

“The system is estimated to generate enough solar energy to offset 31% of the store’s annual power consumption and save approximately 80 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually,” he said.

Holbery said the Mandurah install is the latest in the company’s solar program with almost 20% of the 268 Dan Murphy’s Australian stores now fitted with solar PV. Collectively the rooftop systems have generated more than 8,000MWh of renewable energy, the equivalent of the average annual electricity use of more than 1,400 households. Holbery said the milestone had been achieved in just three years.

“What makes the switch of Mandurah Dan Murphy’s to solar power particularly exciting is that it marks the milestone of being the 50th Dan Murphy’s store across the country operated by solar energy,” he said.

Holbery said the rooftop solar rollout would continue in 2022 with Endeavour Group, the liquor retailer and pubs owner spun out by retail giant Woolworths in 2021, having committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by the end of the decade to power the Dan Murphy’s business and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“We are making our stores more sustainable, and energy use is a big part of our efforts,” Holbery said. “Western Australia is a great market for solar returns and we are proud to have Mandurah Dan Murphy’s added to our solar energy fleet.”