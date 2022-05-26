Dan Murphy’s drinks in success of rooftop rollout

Dan Murphy’s, a part of Woolworths spinoff Endeavour Group, has unveiled the latest addition to its national rooftop solar PV portfolio with a 74kW system installed atop its bottleshop in the Western Australia coastal town of Mandurah.
Dan Murphy’s national renewal operations manager Tyson Holbery said the roof of the Mandurah Dan Murphy’s outlet has been fitted with 164 solar panels with the PV system set to generate renewable energy which will be used to offset the store’s environmental footprint and reduce energy costs.
“The system is estimated to generate enough solar energy to offset 31% of the store’s annual power consumption and save approximately 80 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually,” he said.
Holbery said the Mandurah install is the latest in the company’s solar program with almost 20% of the 268 Dan Murphy’s Australian stores now fitted with solar PV. Collectively the rooftop systems have generated more than 8,000MWh of renewable energy, the equivalent of the average annual electricity use of more than 1,400 households. Holbery said the milestone had been achieved in just three years.
“What makes the switch of Mandurah Dan Murphy’s to solar power particularly exciting is that it marks the milestone of being the 50th Dan Murphy’s store across the country operated by solar energy,” he said.
Holbery said the rooftop solar rollout would continue in 2022 with Endeavour Group, the liquor retailer and pubs owner spun out by retail giant Woolworths in 2021, having committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by the end of the decade to power the Dan Murphy’s business and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
“We are making our stores more sustainable, and energy use is a big part of our efforts,” Holbery said. “Western Australia is a great market for solar returns and we are proud to have Mandurah Dan Murphy’s added to our solar energy fleet.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.