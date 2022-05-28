Weekend read: Shark Lake Renewables Hub cuts Esperance emissions by 50%

The green new deal announced for Esperance, Western Australia (WA), took a big step forward yesterday when Horizon Power and Pacific Energy were joined by WA Premier Mark McGowan and Minister for Energy Bill Johnston to formally open the Shark Lake Renewables Hub (SLRHub) as part of the Esperance Power Project.

The Esperance Power Project now sees Esperance powered by 50% renewable energy. A significant portion of that is now being provided by the SLRHub, an integrated power system combining 4 MW of solar with two 4.5 MW wind turbines and a 4 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). These green technologies are also joined by a 22 MW gas power station.

“The new Esperance power system has been designed to accommodate new technology to ensure more renewable energy can be added to the system over the life of the assets” said Horizon Power’s CEO Stephanie Unwin.

The 8,900 PV panel strong solar farm is the largest in Horizon Power’s portfolio.

“Horizon Power has long been at the forefront of renewable technology, and we are committed to continue this tradition in Esperance, where renewable power and a decarbonised future is as important to the community as it to us” continued Unwin.

Pacific Energy CEO Jamie Cullen seconded the notion and noted the “state-of-the-art renewables hub and high efficiency gas power station” would “cut carbon emissions by nearly 50%, with the aim to improve on this over the life of the system.”

Horizon Power and Pacific Energy estimate the SLRHub could save the WA government $10 million each year.

“My government is committed to investing in the solutions required to address climate change,” Premier McGowan said at the event, “and this project is a terrific example of how we are driving a prosperous low carbon future for WA.”

Energy Minister Johnston echoed the sentiment by noting that the hub is already “delivering a cleaner, more efficient power supply to customers in the region.”