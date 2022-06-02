Floating solar, tidal energy plant goes online in China

From pv magazine Global

CHN Energy has connected a 100 MW floating solar plant to the grid in China’s Zhejiang province. The array is linked to the country’s largest tidal energy project, near the city of Wenling.



The Jiangxia Experimental Tidal Power Station was commissioned in 1980 and is the fourth-largest system of its kind in the world. It consists of six dual-way tidal power generators with a combined capacity of 4.1 MW.

CHN Energy said it used unspecified bifacial solar modules for the projects. It also uses UAV inspection technology and an artificial intelligence diagnosis system to remotely monitor the PV installation.

The facility is owned and operated by Longyuan Power, which is a partially owned subsidiary of state-owned China Energy Investment.

CHN Energy said the solar plant will have an annual power generation of 100 million kWh. It will meet the energy demand of around 30,000 residents. Howver, the company did not provide any additional technical or financial details about the project.