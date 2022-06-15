WA company expects green hydrogen production ‘significantly earlier’ than anticipated following promising study

Perth-based Frontier Energy, formerly mineral exploration company Superior Lake Resources, on Tuesday announced it could produce commercial quantities of green hydrogen from the 114 MW (DC) stage one of its Bristol Springs project, following a study which has preliminarily returned better than expected results.

The study is being conducted by Xodus Group and is looking at the prospects of adding a green hydrogen component to the company’s ‘well advanced’ Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) proposal near the town of Waroona south of Perth.

“As part of the Green Hydrogen Study, the Xodus Group was asked to determine what size solar production, as a minimum, would be required to be able to commence green hydrogen production,” Frontier’s Managing Director Mike Young said.

“We originally anticipated this would be larger than the Stage One Project (114Mwdc) to justify the additional capital costs associated with hydrogen production. The BSS Project is, however, uniquely located around significant existing infrastructure, which is critical for the hydrogen industry, meaning our initial capital costs will be significantly less compared to more remote projects for first production.”

“Our ability to service the most likely first adopters of hydrogen (gas pipeline and long-haul transportation) means we are also likely to have customers for our product,” he added.

Frontier recommenced trading on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in March after a strongly supported $8 million capital raising that the company said has validated its new clean energy strategy.

The Bristol Springs Solar Project is to built near the Worsley alumina refinery about 120 kilometres south of Perth, would have an initial generation capacity of 114 MW (DC) but Frontier said additional land acquisition opportunities are available that could allow for an increase up to 500 MW.

Young said the company remains on track to commence project construction in 2023, though it remains to be determined when the hydrogen element will be introduced.

“The development of our Bristol Springs project is well advanced, but the current project is only the first stage of our long-term vision,” he said.

“We aim to become one of the first commercial green hydrogen producers in Australia.