Tasmania seeks investor interest to help shape state’s first REZ

The ROI process will inform the build out of Tasmania’s first REZ.

The Tasmanian government announced on Wednesday the registrations of interest (ROI) process for the state’s first Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) was open with proponents of new wind, solar and energy storage capacity, and existing and proposed energy loads, urged to register their interest.

Tasmanian Energy Minister Guy Barnett said the government was calling on developers of renewable electricity generation projects, including green hydrogen and offshore developments, of 10 MW or greater, or existing and new industries or businesses which require electrical loads of 1 MW or greater, to register their interest to join the state’s electricity network.

Barnett said the ROI will seek key project information to support the coordination of generation with transmission and storage investment and details provided through the process will help build a comprehensive profile of the project development pipeline for renewables in Tasmania.

“This information will be used to inform the build out and implementation of Tasmania’s first Renewable Energy Zone later this year and support the matching of new generation and load growth to achieve our renewable energy future,” he said.

Barnett said the information provided by industry will guide decisions about the optimal location and size of the state’s first REZ with details to be announced later this year.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has in its Integrated System Plan identified four potential locations for renewable energy zones in Tasmania, including in the state’s north west, north east, central highlands and an offshore zone off the north west coast.

Barnett said the ROI is a key action of Tasmania’s Renewable Energy Coordination Framework and will assist with investigations into support mechanisms that may be needed to achieve the Tasmanian Renewable Energy Target of 200% by 2040.

“The Framework prioritises the actions necessary to coordinate the large-scale development and investment required to grow our renewable energy sector sustainably over the next 20 years,” he said.

“We are also taking action to progress major energy projects such as Marinus Link and Battery of the Nation that will help further grow the supply of clean, reliable and affordable energy.”

Barnett said Marinus Link has now completed its tender pre-qualification process for the design, manufacture, and installation of its high voltage direct current cables and converter stations with a final investment decision expected in December 2024.

The call for registrations of interest will close on 12 July 2022.