EV charging network, Chargefox, acquired by Australian motoring clubs

Chargefox has been acquired by Australian Mobility Clubs, which include NRMA, RACV, RACQ, RAC, RAA and RACT. The acquisition was completed through Australian Motoring Services, owned by the clubs, which has previously held a major stake in Chargefox, but have now bought the remaining shares to become the sole owner of the business.

Chargefox’s leadership and team will remain the same.

Chargefox is targeting the installation of more than 5,000 EV plugs across the country by the end of 2025 – albeit now with extensive financial backing.

“The accelerated rollout of Chargefox’s network has broad-reaching benefits, as it allows for further local and long-distance EV travel, giving more Australian EV drivers better access to world-leading charging technology right across the country,” continuing Chargefox CEO, Marty Andrews, said in a statement. “The backing of such a strong, longstanding partner and their investment will help us to deliver on this.”

Chargefox has been operating charging stations across Australia and New Zealand since 2018, when it formed as a joint venture between Cogent.co Ventures and JET Charge.