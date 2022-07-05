EV charging network, Chargefox, acquired by Australian motoring clubs

Chargefox has been acquired by Australian Mobility Clubs, which include NRMA, RACV, RACQ, RAC, RAA and RACT. The acquisition was completed through Australian Motoring Services, owned by the clubs, which has previously held a major stake in Chargefox, but have now bought the remaining shares to become the sole owner of the business.
Chargefox’s leadership and team will remain the same.
Chargefox is targeting the installation of more than 5,000 EV plugs across the country by the end of 2025 – albeit now with extensive financial backing.
“The accelerated rollout of Chargefox’s network has broad-reaching benefits, as it allows for further local and long-distance EV travel, giving more Australian EV drivers better access to world-leading charging technology right across the country,” continuing Chargefox CEO, Marty Andrews, said in a statement. “The backing of such a strong, longstanding partner and their investment will help us to deliver on this.”
Chargefox has been operating charging stations across Australia and New Zealand since 2018, when it formed as a joint venture between Cogent.co Ventures and JET Charge.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.