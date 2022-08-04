Toshiba energises PV-powered hydrogen refuelling station in Japan

From pv magazine Global

Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corp. (Toshiba EES), a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, has energised a refuelling station for hydrogen vehicles in Niigata, the capital of Niigata Prefecture located in the Chūbu region of Japan.

The H2One ST Unit, which the company has already deployed across several locations in Japan, is powered by a 20 kW photovoltaic array located nearby and is intended to power fuel cell buses.

According to the company, the system is able to refill about eight hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, each in three minutes. It is also able to supply both hydrogen fuel to fuel cell vehicles and electric power by using hydrogen produced with renewable energy within the station. The hydrogen generated may also be transported in trailers and hydrogen bundles to users elsewhere in the prefecture as well as in other regions.

According to the company, that kind of installation can be deployed easily and operated by customers such as factories, harbours, airports and bus depots.

Toshiba’s energy system and solutions business began a demonstration of a holistic hydrogen supply chain for electricity generation in May 2018.