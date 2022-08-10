Queensland startup strikes deal for hydrogen boilers

Bell Bay industrial precinct in Tasmania has become a hotspot for hydrogen project proposal. Line Hydrogen is hoping to get its Bell Bay project off the ground by next year.

Line Hydrogen has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring hydrogen boiler technology to Australia to use the ‘future fuel’ for commercial heating, hot water and industrial steam boiler applications.

The technology is owned by Canadian-based company Jericho Energy Ventures via its subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies. It works by burning hydrogen and oxygen in a vacuum chamber to create high-temperature water and steam.

As part of the deal, Line Hydrogen plans to provide Jericho and its customers with a priority supply of green hydrogen, look to enter into offtake agreements for the Bell Bay green hydrogen project the company is currently developing.

Line Hydrogen said it will also investigate opportunities to manufacture the DCCTM Boiler, as it’s called, either in Tasmania or elsewhere in Australia.

The first DCCTM Boiler is expected to be commissioned in Tasmania in 2023 to match Line Hydrogen’s green hydrogen production.

While the installation may mark the first deployment of Jericho’s technology in Australia, using hydrogen to decarbonise industrial heating has long been in the work for New South Wales technology company Star Scientific.

Its approach is markedly different from Jericho’s, however, in that it does not combust hydrogen but rather deploys a catalyst reaction to generate temperatures over 700 degrees celsius.

Star Scientific’s Hydrogen Energy Release Optimiser, or HERO, technology will soon be used in an 18-month pilot with Mars Food Australia to generate heat for industrial-scale sanitation in food manufacturing.