China’s green finance market topped $4 billion in H1

From pv magazine Global | via the Chinese PV Industry Brief
Deutsche Bank said in a new report that China’s green finance market surpassed CNY 20 trillion in value in the first half of 2022. At end of the first quarter, the balance of green loans in China, denominated in domestic and foreign currencies, stood at CNY 18.07 trillion, up 38.6% year on year. Domestic green bond issuances reached CNY 400 billion at the end of the January-March period, said Deutsche Bank. It noted that China has built a comprehensive policy framework to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
Haitai Solar (BSE: 835985) has announced the launch of its initial public offering on the Beijing Stock Exchange. The company, which is recognised as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF, produces solar panels under its own brand. It also makes panels as an original equipment manufacturer for brands such as JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Longi, and Trina Solar.
Shangji said this week that it has approved a CNY 6 billion plan for a new polysilicon project in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. Upon completion, it will produce 50,000 metric tons of solar-class polysilicon per year.
Author: Vincent Shaw
