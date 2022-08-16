8 GW HyEnergy Project in WA clears another milestone

Province Resources’ HyEnergy project is being developed in Gascoyne, which was selected in part because of its infrastructure, which includes the Dampier Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline and the North West Coastal Highway.

Perth-based company Province Resources and its French partner Total Eren have been delivered a study confirming their 8 GW HyEnergy project in Western Australia could export green hydrogen to Singapore without the need to build an onshore port.

The study was completed by hydrogen shipmaker cum project developer Provaris Energy (formerly Global Energy Ventures).

The scope of the study included the integration of the HyEnergy Project’s proposed green hydrogen production facility with an onshore compression facility and offshore mooring and loading system, as well as the operation of a fleet of Provaris’ hydrogen ships exporting 200,000 tonnes per annum of hydrogen into the Asia-Pacific, with a focus on delivery into Singapore.

The now completed study has, Provaris says, confirmed the plan could work.

“Hazard identification, operational modelling and an environmental assessment demonstrated there were no significant risks that would prevent the project from progressing to the next stage of design and engineering,” Provaris said.

“We are very encouraged by the findings of the HyExport Study and look forward to exploring them further in our feasibility studies,” Province Resources’ Managing Director, David Frances, said.

The study has also been delivered to the WA government for final review, Provaris said.

Total Eren going big on Australian hydrogen

Just yesterday, Total Eren announced it had signed an agreement with the Northern Territory’s government to progress plans for a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen production facility in Darwin.

The proposed Darwin H2 Hub, to be built on a 4,000 hectare site near the Territory capital, would include more than 2 GW of solar PV providing energy for a 1 GW electrolyser to produce more than 80,000 tonnes of hydrogen per annum.