2.8 GW Tiwi Island green hydrogen proposal granted Major Project Status

The Northern Territory government has deemed the Tiwi H2 project to have “substantial economic and social benefits,” awarding it Major Project Status, meaning the project will now benefit from the support of the Territory’s Major Projects Commissioner to guide the development through approvals and engagement with the federal government.

The project is owned by West Australian compressed hydrogen shipmaker cum renewables developer Provaris Energy, previously called Global Energy Ventures.

The company’s proposal involves developing massive green hydrogen production facility on the Tiwi Islands off the coast of the Northern Territory for export into the Asia-Pacific region.

Provaris is developing the green hydrogen production and export facilities on Melville Island, where the hydrogen will be manufactured through the electrolysis of purified sea water and powered by solar PV energy. The initial development will see about 500 MW solar of solar generation installed on the island but Provaris says it could be expanded to 2.8 GW as the renewable hydrogen market expands.

“The award of Major Project Status by our government is recognition to the substantial economic and social benefits expected to be delivered by the Tiwi H2 project and its potential strategic significance to the Northern Territory and Australia in developing a hydrogen production and export industry,” Northern Territory Chief Minister, Natasha Fyles, said.

The Tiwi H2 Project is targeting an annual green hydrogen production of 100,000 tonnes, which will be exported to the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China.

Green hydrogen produced at the facility will be compressed and loaded onto Provaris’ own fleet of hydrogen-powered and compressed hydrogen carrying ships.

Construction of the project is targeted to commence in 2024 with first hydrogen production expected in Q1 2027.