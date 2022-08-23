Qcells Australia reports 194% jump in battery sales in July

While the acute crisis which saw wholesale energy markets suspended in Australia has stabilised, the impacts have now trickled down to households – with Qcells saying Australians are increasingly embracing renewables to counter the skyrocketing energy prices.
“Almost every Australian has felt the bite of power prices rising, and we’ve also seen more homeowners embrace batteries as these costs have surged,” Managing Director of Qcells Australia, Jin Han, said.
The company appears to be pinning its sales boost on the surging prices, though it’s worth noting the company has also managed to neatly coincide the launch of its third generation energy storage system with the crisis.
It’s Q.Home Core boasts longer warranties at 15 years and cheaper pricing than Australia’s sweetheart, the Tesla Powerwall – offering customers a battery and inverter system for around $12,000 versus Tesla’s $14,650 for the battery only.
The company’s Q.Home Core has also been added to the approved product list for Solar Victoria’s virtual power plant (VPP) pilot.
While Victoria’s solar battery-rebate dropped from $3,500 to $2,950 in July, eligible households who join the VPP program can still access the full $4,174 rebate.
