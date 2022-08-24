Hearts for the newly energised SA solar farm

Located in Mypolonga, just over an hour’s drive east of Adelaide, the 4.95 MW Kerta Solar farm was energised on Monday after construction begun on April 26.
In a LinkedIn post on the news, its Melbourne-based owner Green Gold Energy thanked the project’s partners Astronergy (Chint Solar) and Sungrow, which presumably supplied the farm’s panels and inverters respectively.
Green Gold Energy has a number of projects in the works across South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales with a particular focus on more mid-scale projects. On its website, the company notes its “core business matches land titles of up to 40 acres (16.2 hectares) with the necessary investment” to build viable solar farms.
Earlier this month, the company hosted the “opening ceremony” for its Loveday solar and battery project, also east of Adelaide.
The Loveday project has two stages – the first of which will involve a 2 MW/ 5.5 MWh battery to be completed by the end of the year, followed by a 3 MW “future expansion,” the company said.
