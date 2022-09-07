Fortescue’s 2 GW electrolyser factory is just the beginning 

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, new Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) chief executive officer Mark Hutchinson said the company’s under construction 2 GW electrolyser factory in Gladstone, Queensland, was just the beginning.
Considering the facility’s 2 GW annual capacity will more than double current global production, this is no small beginning.
“We’ll announce over the next few months some big investments in some plants,” Hutchinson told Bloomberg, noting that current plans would not be sufficient to meet the rapidly increasing demand for hydrogen.
The 2 GW facility is “going to be too small because the demand is going to be enormous,” he said.
FFI, the clean energy arm of Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., aims to be a global exporter of green hydrogen, with a goal to produce 15 million tonnes a year by 2030.
“When I think about how big this market is,” Hutchinson continued, “it’s as big as replacing the entire fossil fuel market in the world, and it’s real now.”
In March, FFI signed a preliminary deal with E.ON, one of Europe’s largest energy network operators, that will see the company deliver five million tonnes of green hydrogen to Germany, the Netherlands, and other European destinations by 2030.”
“Once we get going at scale and just looking at the projects we have, it’s enormous,” Hutchinson said, before adding that if FFI met its 2030 output target, it would create an “energy business way bigger than the iron ore business.”
It is thus no surprise that, according to Bloomberg, Forrest told investors last week that he’d been approached by fund managers over a potential US$20 billion separate listening of FFI. And it is equally unsurprising that Forrest sees better value in retaining FFI.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), global demand for hydrogen requires the investment of approximately US$4 trillion by 2050.
The Gladstone factory is expected to produce its first electrolyser by the end of 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.