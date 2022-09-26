Taiwan’s largest battery comes online

Taiwanese solar module manufacturer United Renewable Energy Corp (URE) has switched on a 15 MW/15 MWh storage system in Yantian, Qigu District, Taiwan.
The battery is linked to a 150 MW operational solar park and is expected to stabilise the frequency of the local power grid system, smooth out the solar array’s power output, and provide ancillary services.
According to URE, the storage facility is currently the largest operational battery in the country. It relies on a storage technology that the company began developing in 2019.
URE currently has a solar module capacity of 1.6 GW and a solar cell capacity of 3 GW. It was formerly known as Neo Solar Power and became Taiwan’s largest PV manufacturer via a merger with Gintech, and Solartech. The company is also active in the PV project development business.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.