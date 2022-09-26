Tomago Aluminium ramps up renewable energy plans

Smelting giant Tomago Aluminium Company (TAC), which has committed to transition to 100% renewable electricity before 2030, announced it is seeking to work with outside parties to deliver power generation and energy storage projects to secure its future renewable energy needs.

TAC chairman David Fallu said as the largest energy user in New South Wales (NSW), the company has a pivotal role to play in shaping future renewable energy investment in the state.

“TAC is well placed to collaborate with industry to lower the risk profile of delivering significant, commercially viable renewable energy projects in addition to supporting network stability through the energy transition,” he said.

“This is a significant opportunity for TAC to collaborate and drive investment in competitive firmed renewable energy sources.”

The Tomago aluminium smelter near Newcastle on the NSW Central Coast is the biggest electricity user in the state, consuming more than 10% of its electricity. The company last year announced plans to transition to 100% renewable energy after its contract with coal power-dominated AGL expires at the end of 2028.

TAC said on Monday it is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from outside parties to develop, invest in or procure renewable energy and dispatchable firm power generation projects or contracts. The company said the projects would be used to supply its production assets and underpin its decarbonisation strategy and net-zero ambition.

“TAC’s owners are committed to transitioning the business to a low-carbon future, and this is a key step towards reaching that very important goal,” Fallu said.

The company said the EOI process will seek to deliver flexibility in relation to energy supply, participation models and the ability for TAC to leverage its competitive advantage using its site footprint, infrastructure, and load requirements.