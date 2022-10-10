FTC lands deal to supply 128 MW hybrid solar storage project in WA

The Cunderdin project, owned by Global Power Generation, a joint venture with Kuwait Investment Authority and Spain’s Naturgy Energy Group, will be the largest DC-coupled solar PV and battery project yet developed in Australia.

Located about 150 kilometres east of Perth, the facility will comprise 128 MW of solar coupled with a 55 MW/220 MWh battery energy storage system and will connected to Western Australia’s islanded grid, the South West Interconnected System (SWIS).

FTC said the integration of a DC-coupled battery energy storage system with a large-scale PV power plant will enable additional flexibility in plant operation, allowing the facility to also support the wholesale energy market (WEM) during peak demand periods.

GPG chief business development officer Pedro Serrano said the project will use FTC Solar’s two-in-portrait (2P) Voyager+ tracker solution designed for large format modules. The US-based engineering company said the system offers improved installation speeds, high slope tolerance, reduced part count, high energy density, and a DC collections advantage.

“We’re pleased to be utilising FTC Solar’s tracker technology on this important project,” Serrano said. “The Cunderdin project will be the largest of its kind in Australia, and the high energy density and highly constructible design of FTC’s 2P Voyager solution will lend itself well in this development.”

Construction of the project is expected to start later this year, with commercial operation anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2024. The asset will operate on a merchant basis.

FTC chief commercial officer Patrick Cook said the project is a notable achievement for the company as it continues to expand its presence in Australia.

“Over the past 18 months, we have continued to expand our presence in Australia with orders and deliveries of more than 240 MW of trackers,” he said. “This project represents our 23rd project in Australia, and our largest single project in the country to date, with another impressive customer.”