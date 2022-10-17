JinkoSolar achieves 26.1% efficiency for n-type TOPCon solar cell

From pv magazine Global

The record surpasses Jinko’s previous achievement of 25.7%, announced in April. A hydrogenation process developed by Jinko in collaboration with research and development partners was key to the achievement here, alongside ultrafine metallisation, an advanced diffusion process, and various material upgrades.

“We are proud to achieve a major breakthrough in the conversion efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells in less than half a year, breaking the record we have previously set for N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells,” said JinkoSolar CTO, Jin Hao. “The R&D department has developed interface defect passivation, highly transparent polysilicon film and ultra-thin metallization technologies based on a laser-doped selective emitter.”

In October 2021, the efficiency of the cell stood at 25.4%.