Flow Power enters Queensland market with Clermont Solar Farm PPA

Flow Power has signed an offtake deal for 34% of capacity from Wirsol Energy's Clermont Solar Farm in central Queensland.

Melbourne-based energy retailer Flow Power has inked a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with renewable energy developer Wirsol, a subsidiary of Germany-based renewable energy group Wircon, to purchase 34% of capacity from the Clermont Solar Farm in central Queensland.

The 30 MW agreement is Flow Power’s first PPA in Queensland and increases the retailer’s total renewable energy portfolio to more than 400 MW across the national electricity market (NEM).

Flow Power chief operating officer Byron Serjeantson said the 8.5-year agreement will enable the company to provide Queensland commercial and industrial electricity users with access to a low-cost, renewable energy supply, and is expected to generate close to 180,000 MWh of renewable energy per annum.

Flow Power, which first introduced corporate renewable PPAs in 2017, said it has seen a significant demand increase for renewable energy in the last year as energy prices have risen sharply across the NEM.

“Flow Power is delighted to be partnering with Wirsol for our first PPA in Queensland,” he said. “This PPA will enable us to continue providing energy users access to leading renewable energy projects while supporting our nation’s renewable energy transition.”

Wirsol Energy managing director Sigi Psutka said the agreement was a major milestone for the Clermont Solar Farm, which has been generating clean energy since 2019.

“We are thrilled to partner with Flow Power for this PPA with our project … and to provide Australian businesses access to supply arrangements linked to affordable, environmentally sustainable energy,” he said.

“Our team at Wirsol share Flow Power’s vision of accelerating the clean energy transition and this agreement continues our mission of creating positive impact by protecting and promoting what matters most.”