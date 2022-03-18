Wirsol adds 313MW of large-scale solar to Australian O&M portfolio

Wirsol, a subsidiary of Germany-based renewable energy group Wircon, announced this week it has commenced the operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts for another three large-scale solar farms totalling 313MW, boosting its operations portfolio to 721MW of solar PV and 25MW/50MWh of battery storage.

Among Wirsol’s new O&M contracts include the 69MW Whitsunday and nearby 69MW Hamilton solar farms in north Queensland which it co-owns with Australian renewables developer Edify Energy. The third contract applies to U.K.-based infrastructure investor John Laing’s 175MW Finley Solar Farm in the New South Wales Riverina region.

“Whilst Whitsunday and Hamilton solar farms are our own group assets, we are delighted to announce that Wirsol has secured and commenced the O&M contract as third-party service provider for 175MW Finley Solar Farm,” the company said in a statement.

“Our unique position here in Australia as owner-operator allows our experienced team to manage the plants within our portfolio from an Owners perspective providing efficient and safe execution of site operations, supporting their capability for optimal performance.”

Wirsol, which entered the Australian market in 2017, has a strong track record as a developer of solar and battery projects.

It is co-owner with Edify Energy of the 25 MW/50 MWh Gannawarra Energy Storage System, a pioneering retrofit to 60MW Gannawarra Solar Farm in Victoria while other projects include the 90MW Clermont Solar Farm in Queensland and the 110MW Wemen Solar Farm in north-western Victoria.

It operates the 149MW Glenrowan West Solar Farm, also in Victoria, on behalf of German owners Wirtgen Invest and recently acquired the land rights to develop the 75-85MW Barnawartha Solar Farm west of Wodonga in Victoria.