Rooftop solar powers WA to renewable energy record

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has confirmed the new record for instantaneous renewable energy share was set at approximately 12.30 local time on Nov. 12, with rooftop solar contributing more than 61% of the total electricity generated in Western Australia’s (WA) main grid, the South West Integrated System (SWIS).
“Renewables supplied nearly 40% of total electricity generated in WA’s WEM last week, also setting a new instantaneous renewables record of 81% on Saturday, up 1.3% from the previous record,” AEMO said in a tweet.
“At the time, rooftop PV was estimated to contribute over 61% of underlying demand.”
AEMO said the new peak easily eclipsed the previous benchmark of 79% set in September, 2021.
The result is further evidence of the rapid change the WA energy system has undergone in recent years. Households have embraced renewable energy technology at record rates with approximately 3,000 homes installing rooftop solar each month.
Data provided by the government shows that in 2021, WA households added 191 MW of generation capacity to their rooftops, bringing the total amount of residential solar capacity in the state’s main grid to almost 2 GW of renewable energy generation.
More than 400,000 WA homes and businesses, about 36% of customers, now have PV systems connected to the SWIS, which is the state’s main grid, covering the south-western part of WA. That collective capacity means rooftop solar is the largest source of electricity generation in the state, far outstripping the capacity of state-owned generator Synergy’s 854 MW coal-fired Muja Power Station.
And it makes sense for WA residents to be tapping into solar as the state enjoys more sunshine than any other state or territory in the country. Bureau of Meteorology data shows that Perth, the state capital averages 8.8 hours of sunlight a day, eclipsing the likes of Darwin (8.5 hours), Brisbane (8.2 hours) and Adelaide (7.7 hours).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.