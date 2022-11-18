Energy supply deal to deliver solar projects on NSW South Coast

Melbourne-based energy retailer Flow Power has committed to delivering “multiple” new clean energy projects in the New South Wales (NSW) South Coast region after penning a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Shoalhaven, Kiama and Shellharbour councils.

The 10-year PPA, to take effect from Jan. 1, 2023, will see Flow Power supply the councils with renewable electricity from wind and solar farms in regional NSW. The renewable power will be used to cover the operation of council facilities including pools, administration buildings, street lighting, and treatment plants.

The agreement will also anchor the development of multiple new clean energy projects for the region with Flow Power to deliver at least two solar projects totalling more than 8 MW projects on council-owned land.

“This energy deal delivers on our collective mission to create a renewable energy future, together with people and communities,” Flow Power General Manager of Energy Solutions Jacob Mahoney said. “The ability to choose your generators is key to bringing more renewables online and we are privileged to be able to make that happen for these councils.”

The renewable energy will be initially sourced from the Bomen and Cootamundra solar farms in the NSW Riverina region and the 270 MW Sapphire Wind Farm near Glenn Innes in the state’s north.

Flow Power said the 120 MW Bomen Solar Farm will be used as a renewable energy “bridge” until the new local renewable projects are completed and supplying energy to the grid.

The councils said they expect the energy supply deal will enable them to unlock further value from assets such as their water treatment facilities and control energy usage to help manage costs, improve local grid stability, and encourage more renewable development by concentrating their energy use during times of high renewable generation.

Amanda Findley, mayor of Shoalhaven City Council which has already collaborated with Flow Power on the development of a 3.9 MW solar farm in the region, said the PPA would also help council to achieve its net-zero targets.

“Our increased commitment to renewable energy will see Shoalhaven Council cut net carbon emissions by around 15,000 tonnes a year from 2025 and help us achieve our sustainability commitments,” she said. “The construction of two new regional solar farms with Flow Power will also provide local employment and educational opportunities for the community.”